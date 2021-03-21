19-year-old, 16-year-old killed in fiery crash in Peachtree City

A 19-year-old and 16-year-old were both killed Saturday after their car caught fire following a crash in Peachtree City, officials said.
Both teens had died of their injuries before police arrived at the scene of the crash, which happened in the area of Robinson and Kimmer roads about 7 p.m.
Investigators believe the 19-year-old was behind the wheel of the car when it lost control, veered into oncoming traffic and smashed into an SUV, police said in a statement. The vehicle then burst into flames.
The car the teens had been riding in was still burning when police arrived, and the SUV had caught fire, as well, police said.
Police were not able to rescue the teens from their car, but said the driver of the SUV was able to get himself and his children out of the vehicle before it caught fire. One of the occupants of the SUV had non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash.
Police have no released the names of the teens.