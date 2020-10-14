13 face murder charges after fight, deadly shooting in Cobb

“Through interviews, it was revealed the shooting was the result of two groups who were previously engaged in a physical altercation at a nearby gas station,” McDonald said.

During the fight at the gas station, someone in one of the groups pulled out a gun and threatened the members of the rival group, she said. The two sides eventually separated, but agreed to meet later at the apartment complex to continue the fight, according to police.

Blake was armed with a shotgun when he arrived at the complex with several others, McDonald said. A short time later, the second group showed up carrying handguns.

“During the encounter, a juvenile suspect shot the victim in the neck, causing his death,” McDonald said.

One person stayed at the scene with Blake, but everyone else scattered, according to police. Blake died of his injuries at the scene.

“Video footage from the gas station and witnesses at the apartment complex revealed that all involved parties in the incidents were willing participants of the criminal activity that had taken place,” the release said.

On Monday, the teen accused of firing the fatal shot was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Six adults and four children were arrested on charges of murder and party to the crime of aggravated assault, according to police.

The two suspects with outstanding warrants face the same charges, investigators said.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb detectives at 770-499-3945.

AJC.com has reached out to police for more details and the names of the adults charged in the case.

