15-year-old arrested, charged with 2 murders in Atlanta in 3 weeks

Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where one, Donte Oneal Billingsley, 29, died from his injuries. The second, Cedarius Johnson, 28, was treated for serious injuries and was expected to survive. Atlanta police have not provided an update on his condition.

The second incident took place Aug. 2 in downtown Atlanta, 10 days before the teen was arrested. Police responded to a person shot call around 8:45 p.m. at Woodruff Park and found 35-year-old Sergio Rowell with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to Grady, where he died.

According to the incident report, investigators believe Rowell, who was homeless, got into a fight with the suspect, who then pulled a handgun and shot him. Rowell was eventually identified through the medical examiner’s autopsy.

Atlanta police did not provide information about what led to the teenager’s arrest or the drug charges he is facing.

