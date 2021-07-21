11-year-old injured by debris from shooting at his NW Atlanta home

An 11-year-old was treated for an injury early Wednesday after being hit by debris from a shooting outside his northwest Atlanta home, police said.
The flying debris struck the child while he was inside the home in the 3000 block of Middleton Road, according to a statement from Atlanta police.
Officers were called to the location about 5:45 a.m. after a woman called 911 and said her home was damaged by gunfire. When they arrived, they discovered the boy’s injuries. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel from Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.
“Officers on scene are interviewing witnesses in the attempt to gather suspect information as investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said.