11-year-old girl recovering after being shot near East Point movie theater

Mackenzie, who was shot in the back, is now stable, but her shooter remains on the loose. East Point police told Channel 2 that investigators believe the shooter was among a large crowd of teenagers who were turned away from the theater since they weren’t accompanied by an adult. The company requires minors to be accompanied by an adult after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

A window was also broken after someone threw rocks, according to the news station. A sign near the theater was also struck by gunfire.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of finding the suspect. Police do not believe Mackenzie was the intended target of the shooter.

“Whoever did this, turn yourself in to the East Point Police Department,” Stephens said. “Justice will be served for my baby girl.”

AJC.com has reached out to police for more information on the investigation.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

