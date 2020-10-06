$10K reward offered in death of Edgewood security guard

Authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward for information in the shooting death of a security guard at an Edgewood apartment complex.
Joseph Benjamin, 40, of Social Circle, was shot multiple times Wednesday night outside the Edgewood Court Apartments on Hardee Street, where he had been working as a security guard. He was dead when officers arrived about 11 p.m.
His death was the 100th homicide the Atlanta Police Department investigated this year, one more than the city recorded in all of 2019.
Investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding Benjamin’s killing and identify a suspect. On Monday, the police department announced a reward for information in the case had increased.
They are asking anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for the $10,000 reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.