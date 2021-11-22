10-year-old on scooter struck by vehicle in Peachtree City

A 10-year-old in Peachtree City was flown to the hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter, police said.
The child, whose name was not released, was hit on Macduff Parkway shortly before 3 p.m. The driver who hit the child remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers, Peachtree City police spokesman Sgt. Chris Hyatt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The child was “conscious and alert” before being flown to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital via helicopter, Hyatt said.
The crash temporarily closed the road in both directions at Franklin Drive. Macduff Parkway reopened around 4:15 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
