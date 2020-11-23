1 killed in shootout at South Fulton condos

Little is known about the incident at the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway, according to South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers. Officers responded to a report of gunfire at the complex shortly after 1 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that some type of altercation took place between the victim and other individuals in front of the 600 building,” Rogers said in an email. “During the altercation, gunfire was exchanged resulting in the victim’s death.”