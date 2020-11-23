1 killed in shootout at South Fulton condos

One person was killed in a shootout Sunday morning at a South Fulton condominium complex.
Little is known about the incident at the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway, according to South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers. Officers responded to a report of gunfire at the complex shortly after 1 a.m.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that some type of altercation took place between the victim and other individuals in front of the 600 building,” Rogers said in an email. “During the altercation, gunfire was exchanged resulting in the victim’s death.”
The motive is unknown, he said.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name Monday, and no suspects have been identified. An investigation is ongoing.
A man was killed in another shooting at the Camelot complex last year, and few details were released in that case. In January, a massive fire destroyed half the units in one of the buildings, displacing 60 residents, and forced a family to jump to safety from a balcony.
