1 killed in Gwinnett County house fire

One person was killed in the fire in the 100 block of Kennesaw Street in the Buford area.
Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

One person was killed Wednesday morning when fire ravaged a Buford home and caused the floor to collapse into a basement.

The victim’s body was located in the basement after the collapse, Gwinnett County fire officials told Channel 2 Action News. The fire in the 100 block of Kennesaw Street had “a significant head start” on fire crews, Lt. Donald Strother said from the scene.

The first crews to arrive around 3 a.m. found flames shooting from the side of the house. Witnesses said someone was still inside, Strother told Channel 2.

“The flooring system had compromised,” he said. “It actually collapsed onto the basement, which is where we had received confirmed reports that a victim was.”

The victim has not been positively identified. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

