1 killed in Gwinnett County house fire

The victim’s body was located in the basement after the collapse, Gwinnett County fire officials told Channel 2 Action News. The fire in the 100 block of Kennesaw Street had “a significant head start” on fire crews, Lt. Donald Strother said from the scene.

The first crews to arrive around 3 a.m. found flames shooting from the side of the house. Witnesses said someone was still inside, Strother told Channel 2.