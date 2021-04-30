1 killed, 2 injured in Cobb rollover crash

A man was killed and two women were injured early Friday when a Cobb County driver lost control on the East-West Connector, crashed into two cars and flipped his SUV, authorities said.
The deadly wreck happened around midnight near the South Hurt Road overpass, Cobb police said in an emailed statement.
According to investigators, 22-year-old Jose Garcia of Powder Springs was driving west on the Connector when he lost control of his 2021 Toyota RAV4 while going around a curve. Police said the SUV left the road and began to spin before crossing the grass median and careening into oncoming traffic.
The Toyota collided with two vehicles: a Kia Rio driven by a 20-year-old Mableton woman and a black Mazda 3 driven by a 59-year-old Mableton woman, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said.
After colliding with the oncoming cars, Garcia’s SUV rolled over and ended up on its roof in the eastbound lanes. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the other two drivers suffered relatively minor injuries.
The wreck remains under investigation, though police don’t expect to file any charges, Delk said. Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.