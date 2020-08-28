1 killed, 2 injured during Cobb street race, police say

The impact of the crash pushed the Toyota into the path of the Acura, which was driven by 33-year-old Neville Ryan of Kennesaw, according to police.

Youngs, who was trapped inside the wrecked Toyota, was removed by firefighters and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died. His passenger, 20-year-old Acworth resident Megan McQueen, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, 30-year-old Rogdre Hazle, also of Acworth, was injured in the crash. He is expected to survive, police said.

Ryan was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. He remained in the Cobb County Jail on Friday afternoon without bond.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.