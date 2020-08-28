1 killed, 2 injured during Cobb street race, police say

One man was killed and two people were injured Thursday afternoon when a driver racing another car lost control and struck a vehicle head-on, police said.
The fatal wreck occurred about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Shiloh Road and Tweed Drive near Acworth, Cobb County police said in a statement.
According to investigators, a white Toyota Solara was racing a black Acura north on Shiloh Road. Both vehicles were traveling faster than the posted 35-mph speed limit, Cobb police spokeswoman Shenise McDonald said.
The crash occurred when the Toyota, driven by 26-year-old Joseph Youngs of Acworth, attempted to pass the Acura as the two drivers approached a curve, police said. Youngs lost control of the vehicle, crossed the double yellow line and collided with a silver Nissan Altima that was traveling in the opposite direction.
The impact of the crash pushed the Toyota into the path of the Acura, which was driven by 33-year-old Neville Ryan of Kennesaw, according to police.
Youngs, who was trapped inside the wrecked Toyota, was removed by firefighters and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died. His passenger, 20-year-old Acworth resident Megan McQueen, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Nissan, 30-year-old Rogdre Hazle, also of Acworth, was injured in the crash. He is expected to survive, police said.
Ryan was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. He remained in the Cobb County Jail on Friday afternoon without bond.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.