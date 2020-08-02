Street racing crackdown continues after hundreds of cars block Atlanta highway

Two people were arrested and several others were cited after Atlanta police accused them of blocking roadways and driving recklessly early Sunday morning.
Police were first sent to the area of Peachtree Street and I-85 about 1 a.m. after a large gathering was reported in the roadway, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
Investigators found nearly 100 cars in the street and several people were setting off fireworks, he said.
When officers pulled up to the scene, the crowd disbanded. However, the gathering reassembled on Sidney Marcus Drive, Avery said. Officers arrested one person and impounded two vehicles at that location, but the crowd moved once again.
This time, the gathering assembled in the area of Armor Drive and Buford Highway, Avery said. Several cars and pedestrians reportedly blocked the highway, he said.
Officers at the scene issued an unknown number of citations, arrested one person, and impounded three more cars, Avery said.
The arrests come months after Atlanta police promised to crack down on street racing within the city. With many streets emptier due to the coronavirus pandemic, laying drag and street racing has become more of a spectator event, police said.
In May, 44 people were arrested and 114 were cited during a crackdown, AJC.com previously reported.