1 killed, 1 injured in NW Atlanta shooting; GBI investigating

Police found two handguns at the scene of the shooting. No officers were injured during the incident, according to the GBI.

“At this time it is unclear who shot whom, but two people sustained gunshot wounds,” Atlanta police said.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second man was rushed to a hospital.

Parker’s family has said he was attempting to break up a fight happening at the event when he was shot. Investigators have not confirmed that claim. A vigil was held Sunday evening to commemorate Parker’s life.

Parker’s body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.