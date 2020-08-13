1 detained after fatal shooting in SE Atlanta

The suspected shooter was detained by police, but it isn’t clear if he will be charged. Homicide detectives are still trying to piece together the details of the shooting.

Earlier Wednesday, two men were injured and a third was killed during a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta, authorities said. Officers discovered the three men after responding to a shooting at a home off Oliver Street in the English Avenue neighborhood about 12:45 p.m.

One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to the hospital, according to police.

About five hours later, another man was shot in the head at an apartment complex in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

The incident took place about 5:30 p.m. at the Veranda at Auburn Pointe apartment complex off Hilliard Street, Atlanta police said. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if investigators have identified any suspects.

All three shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously, and information leading to an arrest and indictment can earn tipsters up to $2,000.