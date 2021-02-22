1 dead in shooting at Decatur apartment complex

A man has died after he was shot multiple times at a Decatur apartment complex early Monday morning, DeKalb County police said.
The man’s identity was not released and no arrests have been made, according to police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.
Police responded to the Park 35 Apartments on Robins Landing Way in Decatur just before 1 a.m. Monday, Vincent said. At the scene, they found a man in his early 20s who had been shot.
Police have not released any additional details.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.