Cops: 2 murder suspects wanted in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting

DeKalb County police is seeking the public’s help to find two men involved in a shooting that killed a 26-year-old at a gas station in November, authorities said.
The fatal shooting occurred outside of a Sunoco gas station in the 4600 block of Glenwood Road just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 17, according to police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.
Surveillance video shows that two unidentified men arrived at the station in a mid-90s brown Honda. One of the men went inside the business, while the other remained in the car. When the first suspect came back outside, he was approached by Tobias Bailey, who exited from the passenger side of a Dodge Charger, Vincent said.
While they both were speaking, the second man inside of the Honda got out of his car, pointed a gun at Bailey and shot him, Vincent said. The two men then left the scene and drove eastbound on Glenwood Road towards I-285.
According to an incident report, officers later responded to a person shot call at Park 35 Apartments in Decatur. Upon arrival, police found Bailey’s body on the passenger side seat of a Dodge, which had two bullet holes on the driver’s-side door. Authorities said Bailey was unresponsive due to the gunshot wounds on his upper torso.
Police is asking anyone who recognizes the two suspects to call 770-724-7850.
