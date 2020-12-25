Cops: 2 murder suspects wanted in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting

The fatal shooting occurred outside of a Sunoco gas station in the 4600 block of Glenwood Road just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 17, according to police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.

Surveillance video shows that two unidentified men arrived at the station in a mid-90s brown Honda. One of the men went inside the business, while the other remained in the car. When the first suspect came back outside, he was approached by Tobias Bailey, who exited from the passenger side of a Dodge Charger, Vincent said.