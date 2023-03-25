X

1 dead in Hall County helicopter crash

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

One person was killed Saturday after a helicopter crashed in Hall County, officials said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but the sheriff’s office confirmed that parts of Clarks Bridge Road, just north of Glade Farm Road, are closed due to an investigation. The victim who was killed in the crash was not publicly identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to both agencies for more information.

Authorities did not say what may have caused the crash or if the person killed was the only one inside the helicopter.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

