1 dead in double shooting at Gwinnett apartments

Gwinnett police are investigating all possible motives after a double shooting left a man dead Thursday at the Durant Sugarloaf Apartments near Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett police are investigating all possible motives after a double shooting left a man dead Thursday at the Durant Sugarloaf Apartments near Lawrenceville.

Crime & Public Safety
By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionJohn Spink - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A man is dead following a double shooting early Thursday at an apartment complex near Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett police collected evidence overnight and into the morning at the Durant Sugarloaf Apartments on Marlowe Drive. One man was found dead at the complex shortly after midnight, and another gunshot victim was taken to a hospital, according to police.

The slain victim was identified by his family as Capri Ward, 29. His father, Tirrell Acevedo, was in a state of shock after he came upon Ward’s body lying in the parking lot, surrounded by officers and crime scene tape.

Tirrell Acevedo stayed close to the crime scene Thursday after discovering his son's body.
Tirrell Acevedo stayed close to the crime scene Thursday after discovering his son's body.

The sound of banging was the first sign of trouble, Acevedo said. Then his daughter said she saw Ward lying on the ground next to a gun, covered in blood. A trail of blood led Acevedo from the family’s apartment to the man’s body.

“When I ran up I was like, ‘That’s my son! That’s my son! Let me just see him,’” Acevedo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. “I was like, ‘Why were you guys not resuscitating him or anything?’ But I knew.”

Acevedo stayed close to the scene Thursday morning, piecing together for himself his son’s final moments. He saw the other gunshot victim being taken away in an ambulance, he said. He did not know the man’s name.

Gwinnett police have been on the scene of the deadly double shooting at the Durant Sugarloaf Apartments since midnight.
Gwinnett police have been on the scene of the deadly double shooting at the Durant Sugarloaf Apartments since midnight.

Ward had just returned home in January after a two-year stint in prison, his father said. He had landed a good job, recently bought a car and was trying to turn his life around.

“He was doing the right thing,” Acevedo said. “He was going to work, minding his business. To be honest, yeah, he sold weed ... I didn’t agree with it, but what can you tell a 30-year-old? They know everything.”

Gwinnett police said early Thursday investigators are exploring all possible motives. They did not confirm if drugs were believed to be involved, and it was not clear if they were searching for any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770 513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

