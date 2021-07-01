1 dead in double shooting at Gwinnett apartments

“When I ran up I was like, ‘That’s my son! That’s my son! Let me just see him,’” Acevedo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. “I was like, ‘Why were you guys not resuscitating him or anything?’ But I knew.”

Acevedo stayed close to the scene Thursday morning, piecing together for himself his son’s final moments. He saw the other gunshot victim being taken away in an ambulance, he said. He did not know the man’s name.

Ward had just returned home in January after a two-year stint in prison, his father said. He had landed a good job, recently bought a car and was trying to turn his life around.

“He was doing the right thing,” Acevedo said. “He was going to work, minding his business. To be honest, yeah, he sold weed ... I didn’t agree with it, but what can you tell a 30-year-old? They know everything.”

Gwinnett police said early Thursday investigators are exploring all possible motives. They did not confirm if drugs were believed to be involved, and it was not clear if they were searching for any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770 513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

