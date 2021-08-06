1 dead after social gathering at Clayton County home

A social gathering at a Clayton County home turned deadly Friday morning after a neighbor heard gunshots and a man was found unresponsive on the front lawn.
Fewer than 10 people were gathered at the home on Peacock Boulevard before officers discovered the victim, according to Clayton police spokesman Officer Jordan Parrish. Investigators are speaking with “multiple people of interest” but have not identified a suspect, he said.
“We are still in the interviewing process,” Parrish said Friday morning from police headquarters. “We have to gather more information so we can make a sound decision and arrest the right person.”
Officers responded to the Harbin Woods neighborhood just east of the city of Morrow shortly after 1 a.m. Gunshots were reported in the area, and officers went to the 6600 block of Peacock Boulevard to perform a property check, Parrish said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was lying in the front yard and later pronounced dead. A medical examiner was expected to make a decision on the man’s cause of death.
His family has not been notified, Parrish said.
“All that we know is there was a social gathering that transpired at that incident location,” he said, adding that the event was not a party. “We are still gathering facts at this time.”
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.