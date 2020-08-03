X

1 dead, 3 injured in 7-car crash in DeKalb County

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One person was killed and three others were injured Sunday afternoon after a crash involving seven cars, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A child was among the injured in the wreck, which happened at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Buford Highway in Chamblee about 3 p.m., the news station reported.

Few details about the crash were available Monday morning. One person is in custody and will face multiple felony charges in connection with the incident, according to Channel 2.

The name of the suspect and the victims have not been released.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. AJC.com has reached out to the agency for more information.

