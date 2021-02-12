1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Forest Park apartment complex

A man’s body was spotted lying in the parking lot of the Wingate Apartments by patrol officers investigating the first shooting, according to Forest Park police. Investigators believe the two are connected.

Police made contact with the first victim shortly after arriving at the Courtney Drive apartment complex about 10 p.m. He was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to his foot and taken to a hospital, Forest Park police spokeswoman Sgt. Alyssa Zackery said.