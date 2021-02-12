1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Forest Park apartment complex

Officers responding to a shooting at a Forest Park apartment complex Thursday night found a man with a foot injury but made a more grisly discovery during a search.
A man’s body was spotted lying in the parking lot of the Wingate Apartments by patrol officers investigating the first shooting, according to Forest Park police. Investigators believe the two are connected.
Police made contact with the first victim shortly after arriving at the Courtney Drive apartment complex about 10 p.m. He was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to his foot and taken to a hospital, Forest Park police spokeswoman Sgt. Alyssa Zackery said.
“At this time, this is an ongoing investigation, and the names of the victims are not being released,” she said in a news release. “Forest Park Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is working diligently on this case and following all leads.”
Anyone with information asked to call the police department at 404-366-4141. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.