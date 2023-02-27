Thawing meats contaminated at Spicy Gaga Duck

During a routine inspection at Spicy Gaga Duck, a Chinese restaurant in Doraville, duck and beef were thawing in a three-compartment sink that was dirty with food debris.
The inspector said the sink had a yellowish accumulation on the inside corners and instructed the meats to be discarded. The sink was cleaned.
Also, after using a touch screen, employees touched the thawing meats without first washing their hands.
Several containers of cooked foods were cooling at room temperature while tightly covered with plastic wrap. A container of fresh garlic and oil had been at room temperature of 70 degrees for more than 24 hours. It was discarded.
Among other violations, an employee used a sponge to clean dishes, and wiping cloths were in the hand sink and on the table.
An excess of grease debris had accumulated on the fryer and a cart. Blood and food debris accumulation were in the reach-in freezer.
Spicy Gaga Duck, 5090 Buford Highway, Doraville, scored 53/U, down from 99/A in 2021. It will be re-inspected.
