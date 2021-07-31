Taking olive oils and vinegars beyond salads

Q: I’d like to know about the upcoming class on vinaigrettes at the Leaning Ladder in downtown Woodstock. Would you tell me about it?
A: You are asking about a new class offering, Beyond Vinaigrettes: Cooking with Leaning Ladder Oils & Vinegars with Chef Kyle. The hands-on class will be held Aug. 10.
Leaning Ladder is a tasting boutique that offers top olive, gourmet and infused oils, and over 40 balsamic vinegars.
Woodstock native, chef and owner of the Speak Easy Supper Club, and one of the chefs at the boutique, Kyle Shankman will lead this class.
“Both olive oils and vinegars have versatility,” he stated. “An extra virgin olive oil brings flavor to a dish ... and the natural sweetness in balsamic vinegars allow them to stand on their own and not necessarily need olive oil or anything else to mellow them out. They allow us to transform recipes in a way that other vinegars on the market just can’t do.”
The first course is the shop’s baguette, olive oil and vinegar tasting. Shankman will talk about the science of olive oil and vinegar.
The menu follows with a glazed carrot salad with olive oil, peach white balsamic, pistachio and baby arugula; olive oil sous vide pork tenderloin with fig and grape agrodolce; and an olive oil polenta cake with balsamic Amarena cherries.
The class will be divided into four teams and will make every recipe.
“All of the courses are interesting, but I think the most surprising may be the dessert,” he said. “You don’t normally see a ton of olive oil and vinegar in a dessert. ... we will be replacing all the butter normally used with olive oil which brings a really unique flavor, but also a really nice light texture to it, pairing it with the Italian cherries and glazed in our black cherry vinegar.”
The dishes will be plated and enjoyed amongst discussions, a glass of wine and students will leave with dozens of techniques “in getting creative at home,” said Shankman.
Tuesday, Aug. 10, 7 – 9:30 p.m. Cost: $79.00 per person and all classes are B.Y.O.B.
Address: 105 East Main St., Woodstock
For more information or to sign up for this class, visit https://leaningladderoliveoil.com/
