Taking olive oils and vinegars beyond salads

Caption From the upcoming Beyond Vinaigrettes 2.0 on September 9th: Strawberry Scones with Leaning Ladder Strawberry Balsamic Caramel. Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

The first course is the shop’s baguette, olive oil and vinegar tasting. Shankman will talk about the science of olive oil and vinegar.

The menu follows with a glazed carrot salad with olive oil, peach white balsamic, pistachio and baby arugula; olive oil sous vide pork tenderloin with fig and grape agrodolce; and an olive oil polenta cake with balsamic Amarena cherries.

The class will be divided into four teams and will make every recipe.

“All of the courses are interesting, but I think the most surprising may be the dessert,” he said. “You don’t normally see a ton of olive oil and vinegar in a dessert. ... we will be replacing all the butter normally used with olive oil which brings a really unique flavor, but also a really nice light texture to it, pairing it with the Italian cherries and glazed in our black cherry vinegar.”

The dishes will be plated and enjoyed amongst discussions, a glass of wine and students will leave with dozens of techniques “in getting creative at home,” said Shankman.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 7 – 9:30 p.m. Cost: $79.00 per person and all classes are B.Y.O.B.

Address: 105 East Main St., Woodstock

For more information or to sign up for this class, visit https://leaningladderoliveoil.com/

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com