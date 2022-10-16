Take to Task

ajc logo
By John Thompson, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

In June, we told you about Richard Mitchell’s problem with a crumbling street.

“I live on West Sussex Rd NE in Morningside-Lenox Park. The street section between Plymouth Road and East Rock Springs has never been paved with asphalt. Instead, it is concrete and is crumbling and collapsing,” Mitchell wrote.

He said one central hole is a hazard to cars and bikes and is right next to Sunken Garden Park, where many kids and parents cross the street to get to the park.

“I have notified ATL 311 a couple of times. Both times I got an email saying a case was opened and in less than a minute that the case had been closed. Nothing was done.”

We learned from city officials they are checking on an update for the reader.

Days on the list: 110

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

Item: Atlanta (DeKalb)

Trudy Caruso has an issue with a large dead tree on Glenwood Avenue between Hampton Avenue and Second Avenue. I contacted DeKalb County and East Lake Golf Course,” Caruso wrote.

She said East Lake Golf Course reported the problem to the city of Atlanta over one year ago, and the city said it was marked to be cut down but never was.

“When this tree falls, it might seriously harm someone on this well-traveled road,” she added.

City officials said the city arborist would check into the issue.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

John Thompson
