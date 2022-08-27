Take to Task

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)
In July, we told you about Craig Collins issue with rough streets in Atlanta. Collins wanted the city to check out rough roads in the Reynoldstown neighborhood. He sent a picture of Holtzclaw Street and Fulton Terrace to illustrate the condition of the roads.
We learned last week the metal plate had been reset and would remain in place until the city can make repairs.
Days on the list: 25
Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov
Issue: Atlanta (Fulton)
Andrew Immerman has an issue with a sidewalk in downtown Atlanta.
“I have been attending the Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Atlanta. For these past six years the sidewalk on MLK Boulevard between Central and Courtland and in front of the Underground Atlanta parking entrance has been in disrepair. Those attending services park in that parking garage have to cross this section of the sidewalk. Many of those, including myself, are elderly. I fear that one of these days someone will fall especially when it rains and water accumulates in this area. I would love if someone looked into this,” wrote Immerman.
We sent the issue to the city and got a quick response.
Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson said he would look into it and see which department is responsible for fixing it.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov
