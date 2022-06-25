ajc logo
X

Take to Task

Richard Mitchell wants this street fixed.

Combined ShapeCaption
Richard Mitchell wants this street fixed.

Local
By John Thompson, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Richard Mitchell has a problem with a crumbling street.

“I live on West Sussex Rd NE in Morningside-Lenox Park. The street section between Plymouth Road and East Rock Springs has never been paved with asphalt. Instead, it is concrete and is crumbling and collapsing,” Mitchell wrote.

He said one hole is a hazard to cars and bikes, and is next to Sunken Garden Park, where many kids and parents are crossing the street to get to the park.

“I have notified ATL 311 a couple of times. Both times I got an email saying a case was opened and in less than a minute that the case had been closed. Nothing was done.”

We sent the item to the city of Atlanta.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

We told you about a reader’s problem with a city sidewalk back in April.

We were informed about a hazardous sidewalk and broken pedestrian walk signs at the corner of Northside Drive and Marietta Street.

“This corner is a heavily used pedestrian traffic area, due to its location near Georgia Tech, and numerous apartments in the area, including student housing.

“These conditions have existed for at least four years, as a likely result of fiber optic cable contractors that do not return the city of Atlanta’s infrastructure to its original condition. I hope you can help get this repaired,” the reader wrote.

We heard last week the city has identified the issue and working on scheduling the repairs.

Days on the list: 61

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov

About the Author

John Thompson
Editors' Picks
‘Something else, please’: Chamblee rejects mixed-use project with nearly 300 homes
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.
8h ago
House passes gun safety package, Biden expected to sign quickly
16h ago
Police: 13-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued during Canton traffic stop
12h ago
Police: 13-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued during Canton traffic stop
12h ago
Prominent Atlanta lawyer will rep anyone prosecuted for abortions for free
13h ago
The Latest
Beyond dogs and cats, rabbits need a shelter
6m ago
KSU summer program promotes the arts
6m ago
IT expert honored by Computer Museum
6m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
14h ago
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
Killer Billy Sunday Birt was a father who left behind a family divided
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top