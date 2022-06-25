Take to Task

We sent the item to the city of Atlanta.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

We told you about a reader’s problem with a city sidewalk back in April.

We were informed about a hazardous sidewalk and broken pedestrian walk signs at the corner of Northside Drive and Marietta Street.

“This corner is a heavily used pedestrian traffic area, due to its location near Georgia Tech, and numerous apartments in the area, including student housing.

“These conditions have existed for at least four years, as a likely result of fiber optic cable contractors that do not return the city of Atlanta’s infrastructure to its original condition. I hope you can help get this repaired,” the reader wrote.

We heard last week the city has identified the issue and working on scheduling the repairs.

Days on the list: 61

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov