Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Richard Mitchell has a problem with a crumbling street.
“I live on West Sussex Rd NE in Morningside-Lenox Park. The street section between Plymouth Road and East Rock Springs has never been paved with asphalt. Instead, it is concrete and is crumbling and collapsing,” Mitchell wrote.
He said one hole is a hazard to cars and bikes, and is next to Sunken Garden Park, where many kids and parents are crossing the street to get to the park.
“I have notified ATL 311 a couple of times. Both times I got an email saying a case was opened and in less than a minute that the case had been closed. Nothing was done.”
We sent the item to the city of Atlanta.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.
Update: Atlanta (Fulton)
We told you about a reader’s problem with a city sidewalk back in April.
We were informed about a hazardous sidewalk and broken pedestrian walk signs at the corner of Northside Drive and Marietta Street.
“This corner is a heavily used pedestrian traffic area, due to its location near Georgia Tech, and numerous apartments in the area, including student housing.
“These conditions have existed for at least four years, as a likely result of fiber optic cable contractors that do not return the city of Atlanta’s infrastructure to its original condition. I hope you can help get this repaired,” the reader wrote.
We heard last week the city has identified the issue and working on scheduling the repairs.
Days on the list: 61
Who’s looking into it: Atlanta DOT Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov
