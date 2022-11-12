Take to Task

She said in September, Georgia Highway 5 in Douglasville was repaved and widened in some places, but that has hurt safety at the intersection of Georgia Highway 5. Richards said Banks Mill Road, Pool Road and Dorsett Shoals Road meet with Highway 5 simultaneously, and Dorsett Shoals meets Highway 5, only 20 yards away.

“The new paving allows/encourages Highway 5 traffic to travel at greater speeds - making an attempted entry from Banks Mill even more difficult and treacherous. In addition, the widening of Ga. Highway 5 at Banks Mill included a section to the side of a restaurant, which has become parking for patrons, and making this a blind spot for those of us who live off Banks Mill,” Richards wrote.