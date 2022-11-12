ajc logo
X

Take to Task

Local
By John Thompson, For the AJC
24 minutes ago

Item: Douglasville (Douglas)

Judy Richards is concerned about Georgia Highway 5.

“Well, here we are, years, and many many accidents later - there has been no resolution. Residents were invited to participate in a survey about the proposed round-about last spring, and I was encouraged. It seemed as though after more than six years of waiting, something was finally going to happen,” Richards wrote.

She said in September, Georgia Highway 5 in Douglasville was repaved and widened in some places, but that has hurt safety at the intersection of Georgia Highway 5. Richards said Banks Mill Road, Pool Road and Dorsett Shoals Road meet with Highway 5 simultaneously, and Dorsett Shoals meets Highway 5, only 20 yards away.

“The new paving allows/encourages Highway 5 traffic to travel at greater speeds - making an attempted entry from Banks Mill even more difficult and treacherous. In addition, the widening of Ga. Highway 5 at Banks Mill included a section to the side of a restaurant, which has become parking for patrons, and making this a blind spot for those of us who live off Banks Mill,” Richards wrote.

She said the result is more car accidents. We sent the issue to the DOT.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov

Update: Atlanta (Fulton)

Earlier this month, we told you about Lyn Billing’s concern over a dead tree.

“This half dead tree at 974 North Highland Ave. is wrapped around cable lines. When it falls over, all those lines will come down with it. Georgia Power came out, but said it doesn’t affect their lines,” Billings wrote.

We heard back from the city, who said it was being sent to the Mayor’s Office of Communication for further updates.

Days on the list: 14

Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.

About the Author

John Thompson
Editors' Picks

High school football state playoff scoreboard18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
16h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

After big losses, Democrats think Warnock may have the answers they need
19h ago

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Braves sign reliever Nick Anderson to split contract
11h ago

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Braves sign reliever Nick Anderson to split contract
11h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Jerry Lee Lewis’ teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: contribut

25 years of reading to kids
24m ago
Take to Task
24m ago
Flight 26 takes off at KSU
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top