Take to Task

Item: Douglasville (Douglas)
Judy Richards is concerned about Georgia Highway 5.
“Well, here we are, years, and many many accidents later - there has been no resolution. Residents were invited to participate in a survey about the proposed round-about last spring, and I was encouraged. It seemed as though after more than six years of waiting, something was finally going to happen,” Richards wrote.
She said in September, Georgia Highway 5 in Douglasville was repaved and widened in some places, but that has hurt safety at the intersection of Georgia Highway 5. Richards said Banks Mill Road, Pool Road and Dorsett Shoals Road meet with Highway 5 simultaneously, and Dorsett Shoals meets Highway 5, only 20 yards away.
“The new paving allows/encourages Highway 5 traffic to travel at greater speeds - making an attempted entry from Banks Mill even more difficult and treacherous. In addition, the widening of Ga. Highway 5 at Banks Mill included a section to the side of a restaurant, which has become parking for patrons, and making this a blind spot for those of us who live off Banks Mill,” Richards wrote.
She said the result is more car accidents. We sent the issue to the DOT.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s getting it fixed: DOT spokesman Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov
Update: Atlanta (Fulton)
Earlier this month, we told you about Lyn Billing’s concern over a dead tree.
“This half dead tree at 974 North Highland Ave. is wrapped around cable lines. When it falls over, all those lines will come down with it. Georgia Power came out, but said it doesn’t affect their lines,” Billings wrote.
We heard back from the city, who said it was being sent to the Mayor’s Office of Communication for further updates.
Days on the list: 14
Who’s looking into it: Atlanta Public and Media Relations Manager Michael Frierson, mfrierson@atlantaga.gov.
