Take to Task

Her second issue concerns lane divider bumps.

“When you exit the North Access Road on to Chamblee Tucker Road you can either take the right lane only to Flowers Road South or the second right lane to Mercer University Drive which gives you the option to go straight or turn right on Flowers Road South,” she said.

She added the Flowers Road exit lane has traffic bumps in place to prevent cars from exiting into the Mercer University lane, but the bumps have been damaged and no longer do their job.

“Cars take the Flowers Road exit to avoid the light at Chamblee Tucker and then cross over the right turn lane to Flowers Road to get to the straight lane to proceed on Mercer University. This is very dangerous as I have almost been hit and have seen other cars narrowly avoid a collision at this spot. I’d like to see the traffic bumps replaced with traffic bollards to keep cars in the Flowers Road South lane so that drivers at this intersection remain safe,” she said.

We sent the issues to DeKalb County and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 2

Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov