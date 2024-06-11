Supplies drive supports Atlanta Victim Assistance

Last year, AVA served more than 6,000 individuals through several programs, including one in Atlanta’s municipal court that has advocates working with crime victims as they go through the proceedings of hearings and trials.

“A lot of our cases are assault or trafficking,” said Brunson-Wright. “Some are domestic violence cases where we assist with getting temporary protective orders. We also have a huge identity theft issue in our city, and sometimes a person doesn’t know until they have a traffic stop or apply for a job that there’s a problem. We help with that, too.”

Of the AVA’s 16 advocates, six are assigned to each of the city’s police zones. Others are on hand at Grady Hospital where they provide services to victims of gun violence. And two are dedicated to student victims in the Atlanta Public Schools.

“It’s hard to focus when you’ve watched your friend or older brother get shot,” said Brunson-Wright. “We do a lot of prevention work to slow down violence in young people’s lives.”

At the end of last year, AVA launched a new initiative to connect them closer to the community.

“Not every crime victim who needs our services comes through the police or the courts, but we’re still charged to serve those people,” said Brunson-Wright. “We’re here to help any victim including the family of a homicide who need support. We know that grief is real. We want to do what we can to wrap our arms around survivors.”

AVA does receive some federal funding, but most of its support comes from foundations and getting the word out about the work being done, she said. Through the end of June, the organization is conducting a supplies drive to support its work.

“If you’re a victim of domestic violence, it’s natural to leave your personal belongings behind, so we have comforting kits for them,” said Brunson-Wright. “We have gently used clothes, toiletries, nonperishable food and baby items – everything a victim could need.”

Details about donation requests and drop-off points are on the AVA website at atlantava.org.

