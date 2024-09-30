Doing Good: Volunteer project earns teen scholarship

The concept started when Barcena contacted Annandale Village, an assisted living center in Suwanee, about ways she could volunteer. The unusual need the facility had was to turn pews in an about-to-be-razed chapel into benches for the grounds.

“I needed to tie the project to a global issue, and I went with mental health,” said Barcena. “But they had these pews that were going to be burned or put in compost, so it turned into a project that was ongoing and sustainable as well.”

The first step was to organize a crew to help with the work. A family friend pitched in with planning out materials and costs, and offering tips on how to cut and rebuild the pews into benches. Then she recruited a dozen assistants, including her two brothers, to sand and stain the wood. She also designed a website that links to mental health resources and showcases the finished products: six colorfully decorated benches that dot the village’s nature trail.

“They’re painted with nice aesthetic scenes as well info about the informational website,” said Barcena. “In all, the project totaled about 95 hours.”

The $40,000 scholarship from Norfolk Southern was one of three the company awarded this year. Another 100 scholarships of up to $10,000 were given out, including one to Barcena’s twin brother, John. Since launching in 2022, the Thoroughbred program has awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships to employees’ children.

Barcena’s prize is going toward her studies in neuroscience and behavior, a degree she hopes to use as a physical therapist in the Army and later with an orthopedic practice.

DOING GOOD

Who’s doing good? Each week, we highlight a deserving individual, charity or event such as a fun run, volunteer project and other community gathering that benefits a good cause. To suggest a story, please email hm_cauley@yahoo.com or call 770-744-3042.

HELP US CELEBRATE EVERYDAY HEROES

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is looking for inspiring Georgians — “Everyday Heroes” — who are making a difference, big or small, in their communities. Do you know someone who is going above and beyond to help others? Someone helping transform their community? Someone whose acts of kindness bring out the best in all of us?

We’d like to hear from you — give us your ideas so we can all celebrate these extraordinary Georgians. Please submit your nominations via email to Nicole.Williams@AJC.com.