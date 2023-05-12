X

Staircase mural at Chattahoochee Nature Center depicts a flowing river

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Local artist, Thomas Turner, has completed a new staircase mural at the Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Wileo Road in Roswell. Titled “The Flow,” the new artwork was funded in part by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners under the guidance of the Department of Community Development.

According to a statement from the CNC, “The Flow celebrates the Chattahoochee River watershed in an artistic, interpretive way that drives awareness of our connection to the natural world. The mural showcases elements of the Chattahoochee River ecosystem and depicts its native habitats and riverways while representing the center’s values and ethos.”

Turner noted, “It’s not every day that I get to paint surrounded by nature and wildlife; normally, I am painting in a city scene, with cars rushing by, so getting to paint in a natural environment was one of the most rewarding experiences. There were actual Great Blue Herons flying above me during this installation.”

Information: www.chattnaturecenter.org

