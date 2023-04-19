Fulton County jail to get $5.3M for upgrades

The troubled Fulton County jail is getting $5.3 million for inmate health tracking, cameras and other upgrades in the wake of a lawsuit brought by the family of an inmate who died covered in bedbugs in the jail’s mental health unit last year.
County commissioners approved the spending Wednesday at the request of Sheriff Patrick Labat.
Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman moved to spend the money from a list of requests Labat handed commissioners this afternoon, during his presentation on the response to the Sept. 13 death of Lashawn Thompson.
The spending includes:
- $2.1 million for GPS wristbands to track inmates’ location, heartbeat and blood pressure
- $1.1 million for 91 cameras
- $1 million for emergency management support
- $630,000 for mail imaging to stop contraband
- $485,000 for deep-clean sanitizing of medical and mental health units every two weeks for the rest of the year
This is a developing story and will be updated.
