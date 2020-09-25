WINNER: This is the best burger in Sandy Springs

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to continuing our normal features, where appropriate, during the coronavirus outbreak. For full coverage of the outbreak in Atlanta, please check our Coronavirus News Section. We have decided to continue Best of Sandy Springs voting for the time being, despite social distancing. We encourage our readers to support local businesses after the authorities loosen the social distancing rules — along with supporting those businesses that offer delivery or pickup during the outbreak.
Sandy Springs residents don’t mess around when it comes to their burgers. They doled out responses and write-in nominations in support of their favorite burger spots in the city. From chain restaurants like Grub Burger Bar to local spots like the Rusty Nail Pub, residents had quite a few options to choose from.
The Best of Sandy Springs poll received more than 700 votes. Initially, there were six burger joints that our readers could choose from with one addition, Battle & Brew, a write-in nomination. But only one burger can take the top spot. Here’s how the results came in:
In seventh place was Hudson Grille. The restaurant has six locations in metro Atlanta, but garnered less than 1% of the votes. Coming in sixth place was another local favorite, Three Dollar Cafe. While the burger received around 7% of the votes from our readership, it has a strong following. “Three Dollar Cafe has been an Atlanta establishment for over 30 years,” its website reads. “TDC first started serving Atlanta’s favorite hot wings and delicious homemade food since 1983 in Sandy Springs.”
Voting was fairly close for fifth, fourth and third places, with Shake Shack receiving around 10% of the votes and Cheeseburger Bobby’s coming in at around 11%. Grub Kitchen & Bar came in third place receiving a little over 11% of votes
Rusty Nail Pub took the second spot for best burger in Sandy Springs with 17% of votes. Another pub that’s local to Atlanta, Rusty Nail Pub has one other location, on Buford Highway. In addition to delicious burgers, the restaurant serves up a variety of chicken sandwiches.
And the first place spot goes to the write-in nomination Battle & Brew. The local spot received an overwhelming 36% of votes after it was added to the poll.
“Founded in 2005, Atlanta’s own Battle & Brew is the first-ever established gamer bar in the United States,” its website states. "We regularly host console and PC tournaments, weekly geek trivia and more.”
