WINNER: This is the best burger in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs residents don’t mess around when it comes to their burgers. They doled out responses and write-in nominations in support of their favorite burger spots in the city. From chain restaurants like Grub Burger Bar to local spots like the Rusty Nail Pub, residents had quite a few options to choose from.

The Best of Sandy Springs poll received more than 700 votes. Initially, there were six burger joints that our readers could choose from with one addition, Battle & Brew, a write-in nomination. But only one burger can take the top spot. Here’s how the results came in: