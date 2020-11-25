Sandy Springs joins scrap tire collection program

Under the Local Government Scrap Tire Abatement Reimbursement (STAR) program, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division will reimburse the city up to $1,575 total for a tire collection planned for late January, staff said in a report to the council.

In related action, the council approved a contract amendment with Keep North Fulton Beautiful to continue their partnership, and to add the scrap tire program to services the organization will administer.