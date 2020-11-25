Sandy Springs joins scrap tire collection program

The Sandy Springs City Council has agreed to join a state program that will reimburse the municipality $4 for every used scrap tire it collects.
Under the Local Government Scrap Tire Abatement Reimbursement (STAR) program, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division will reimburse the city up to $1,575 total for a tire collection planned for late January, staff said in a report to the council.
In related action, the council approved a contract amendment with Keep North Fulton Beautiful to continue their partnership, and to add the scrap tire program to services the organization will administer.
Besides the tire collection, KNFB runs the Sandy Springs Recycling Center and oversees household hazardous waste collections, Christmas tree disposals and stream cleaning efforts. The city’s fiscal 2020 budget allocates $95,000 for KNFB, up from $65,000 previously. Information: https://bit.ly/3fDgPgR