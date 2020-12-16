Roswell seeks input through ‘virtual’ open house

Roswell residents can participate in a virtual open house that provides for feedback for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Comments will be taken through Jan. 3.
“Now that the Roswell 2040 Comprehensive Planning team has conducted research and visioning exercises with the community, it is time to start the actual development of the plan,” the city said.
The plan will create goals and policies, guide future development and envision key redevelopment locations along Holcomb Bridge Road, according to the open house website. Visitors are asked to review and give input on draft policies, sub-area planning and land use themes at: https://bit.ly/2LJ79GJ
“Due to continued public health concerns regarding COVID-19, we are taking our community meetings virtual,” the city said. “This gives everyone more time, at their convenience, to participate in the conversation.”
Information: https://bit.ly/377QHHW