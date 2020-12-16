Roswell seeks input through ‘virtual’ open house

“Now that the Roswell 2040 Comprehensive Planning team has conducted research and visioning exercises with the community, it is time to start the actual development of the plan,” the city said.

The plan will create goals and policies, guide future development and envision key redevelopment locations along Holcomb Bridge Road, according to the open house website. Visitors are asked to review and give input on draft policies, sub-area planning and land use themes at: https://bit.ly/2LJ79GJ