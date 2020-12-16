X

Roswell seeks input through ‘virtual’ open house

Roswell is holding a virtual open house through Jan. 3 so residents can help the city begin drafting the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Roswell is holding a virtual open house through Jan. 3 so residents can help the city begin drafting the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

Roswell | 54 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Roswell residents can participate in a virtual open house that provides for feedback for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Comments will be taken through Jan. 3.

“Now that the Roswell 2040 Comprehensive Planning team has conducted research and visioning exercises with the community, it is time to start the actual development of the plan,” the city said.

The plan will create goals and policies, guide future development and envision key redevelopment locations along Holcomb Bridge Road, according to the open house website. Visitors are asked to review and give input on draft policies, sub-area planning and land use themes at: https://bit.ly/2LJ79GJ

“Due to continued public health concerns regarding COVID-19, we are taking our community meetings virtual,” the city said. “This gives everyone more time, at their convenience, to participate in the conversation.”

Information: https://bit.ly/377QHHW

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.