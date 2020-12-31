Roswell offers COVID-19 break on business tax

“Due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on many local businesses, the mayor and City Council approved a one-time tax credit for existing businesses that paid occupation tax in 2020,” the city said. “This tax credit will cap the 2021 tax at the final amount the business paid for 2020.”

All registered businesses in Roswell will receive a renewal notice and letter giving details and instructions. Businesses can renew the Business Occupation Tax online at www.RoswellPay.com. A one-time penalty of 10% will apply if the renewal isn’t received or postmarked by March 15.