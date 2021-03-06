Rich culture and childhood memories influence artist during pandemic

Born in China and raised in Vietnam, Lin was surrounded by a “lot of texture, nature, and rawness.” Finding beauty in Mother Nature, she simply wanted to brighten up others’ days.

“I saw how simple, like how flowers have such an impact on people’s emotions and moods. They are so relatable really to all ages, all kinds of people. They have this universal language, ‘hey, I love you - my condolences - I’m sorry’,” she said. “That was so interesting to me and I wanted to explore that.”

With no intent of starting a business, Lin found that others loved her floral designs and the requests for making them multiplied.

“I really just thought about making art and making people happy. It grew so quickly. I think because of the pandemic people needed to reconnect, to show love and speak to people while being people farther away.”

“My parents were strict and risked everything for me to come to America,” the artist said. “That sacrifice makes me believe in resilience and hard work which defines my work ethics.”

The pop-up shop will wrap mid-March, but the artist is looking at possibilities for a permanent space for what she considers to be a long-term project.

Visit https://www.instagram.com/limin.min/

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com