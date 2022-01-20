Volunteers with passion needed for iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee

The advisory committee makes recommendations to the city council related to Johns Creek’s focus on healthcare innovation and wellness. That focus helps create opportunities to participate in and contribute to the city’s goal of being a top city in healthcare innovation and wellness.

According to the city, “the iHeart Johns Creek Advisory Committee builds on preserving our residential footprint, enhances opportunities for community engagement, supports business development and innovation opportunities, and leverages our existing strengths and assets to create a legacy for the city.”