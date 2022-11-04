ajc logo
Teen bicyclists welcome on Johns Creek sidewalks

North Fulton County
Johns Creek envisions a multi-modal transportation city. To that end, the city council recently approved an updated ordinance to allow the use of bicycles on sidewalks (regardless of width) for persons 18 years of age or younger and allows use of bicycles on public multi-use trails that are at least 8 feet wide (regardless of the cyclist’s age).

The city has been developing a multi-modal policy to complement the city’s sidewalk policy by focusing on bicycling and personal transportation vehicles, including golf carts.

At the city’s July 25 Work Session, council members reached consensus to amend city code to encourage multi-modal transportation. For bicycling, the city decided to allow for the use of bicycles on public multi-use trails and discussed other approaches to bicycle travel, including shared streets as well as dedicated bike lanes. Currently, only cyclists 12 years of age or younger are allowed on sidewalks.

