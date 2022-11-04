Teen bicyclists welcome on Johns Creek sidewalks

The city has been developing a multi-modal policy to complement the city’s sidewalk policy by focusing on bicycling and personal transportation vehicles, including golf carts.

At the city’s July 25 Work Session, council members reached consensus to amend city code to encourage multi-modal transportation. For bicycling, the city decided to allow for the use of bicycles on public multi-use trails and discussed other approaches to bicycle travel, including shared streets as well as dedicated bike lanes. Currently, only cyclists 12 years of age or younger are allowed on sidewalks.