State investigators: Roswell day care didn’t mistreat Black children

The report of that last incident read, “Staff did not provide timely attention to meet the needs of all children in care. Meals were not served at the same time to three children.”

No fine was issued with the citations, Griffin said. The violations will appear on the day care center’s written records with the state and can be found online, he said.

Daycare owner Dee Gillespie didn’t return a call to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday.

In April, a still photo from the center’s video footage showed white children with plates of food and no plates for the Black children. The photo went viral on social media and the day care center temporarily closed.

The president and CEO of Kids ‘R’ Kids, David Vinson announced the company was terminating its contract with Gillespie.

A report of the state investigation can be found on the state’s Early Care and Learning website.