Roswell day care under investigation for withholding food from Black children

A Roswell day care center is under a state investigation for withholding meals from Black children while feeding white children.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning opened an investigation into Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy on Pine Grove Road Thursday, the agency said in a statement Monday.
Upset parents who spoke to Channel 2 Action News said the day care center’s activities were regularly livestreamed. While viewing video last week parents noticed white children sitting at multiple tables in a room were fed before the Black children beside them. A still photo from the video footage shows White children with plates of food and no plates for the Black children.
The photo has gone viral on social media and the day care center is now closed.
The president and CEO of Kids ‘R’ Kids, David Vinson, said “... our company has decided to terminate that franchisee’s Kids ‘R’ Kids contract and branding, effective immediately, leaving them to operate independently.”
Vinson described the video as disturbing and said the center failed to promote an inclusive culture.
WSB video showed a blank sign in front of the business.
Parents said their reaction to the day care center’s treatment of their children ranged from hurt and disheartened to livid. A group of parents have hired an attorney to investigate the day care center’s operations.