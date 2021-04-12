Roswell day care under investigation for withholding food from Black children

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning opened an investigation into Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy on Pine Grove Road Thursday, the agency said in a statement Monday.

Upset parents who spoke to Channel 2 Action News said the day care center’s activities were regularly livestreamed. While viewing video last week parents noticed white children sitting at multiple tables in a room were fed before the Black children beside them. A still photo from the video footage shows White children with plates of food and no plates for the Black children.