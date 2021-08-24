Stage set for new faces to compete for council seats in north Fulton

Paul has said there are several issues he would like to see through as mayor, including the city’s water dispute with the city of Atlanta and affordable workforce housing.

“I want to figure out how we can enrich tenants, not just landlords,” Paul told the AJC after announcing his run for reelection last spring. “How do you get (people) where they are accumulating savings and equity and have a stake in the city?”

Carter has criticized Sandy Springs officials for moving too slowly. The candidate said peacefully protesting in Minnesota last summer following the murder of George Floyd led to his running for office.

Carter said that while in Minnesota, he felt some trauma with the reality of what happened to Floyd at the hands of then-police officer Derek Chauvin.

“I was sitting in therapy and my therapist said ‘Trauma exists in the absence of justice,’” Carter said, of his inspiration to run for mayor. “It’s important to fight to have a more equitable system.”

The north Fulton cities of Roswell, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton have a total of 23 municipal races on the November ballot and 53 candidates qualified to run for those seats last week.

Roswell

Besides the mayor’s race, there are three other other Roswell City Council seats on the ballot.

Roswell City Councilman Matthew Tyser announced Friday that he will not seek reelection but will run against Rep. Mary Robichaux (D-Roswell) to represent north Fulton County in the state Legislature. Three contenders are running for Tyser’s Post 5 seat.

Incumbents in Post 4 and Post 6 each will face a single challenger.

Johns Creek

Johns Creek City Council posts 1, 2, 3 and 5 are all up for election. Two candidates have qualified to run for Post 1, two for Post 2, three for Post 3 and two for Post 5.

Sandy Springs

In addition to the mayor’s race, Sandy Springs has several new names running for 15 City Council seats.

In Sandy Springs District 2, incumbent Steve Soteres isn’t seeking reelection and two candidates have qualified to run for the seat.

Councilman Chris Burnett has also decided not to run for reelection. Three candidates qualified to run for his District 3 seat.

Each of the remaining four incumbents will face challengers. Including the incumbents, District 1 had two candidates qualify; District 4 has four candidates; Districts 5 and 6 have two candidates each.

Alpharetta

In Alpharetta where council members Ben Burnett in Post 2 and Karen Richard in Post 3 are not running for reelection, three candidates will compete for each of their seats.

One man who qualified for Richard’s seat dropped out of the race late Friday due to a family medical issue.

Also in Alpharetta, incumbent Donald Mitchell in Post 1 will face one challenger for his seat.

Milton

In nearby Milton, the city’s first and only mayor, Joe Lockwood, will not run again. City Council member Peyton Jamison is running unopposed for the mayor’s office.

Three candidates are running for Jamison’s District 1, Post 1 seat. The incumbent and one challenger are running for District 2, Post 1. Incumbent Joe Longoria in District 3, Post 1 is leaving office and one person has qualified to fill his seat.

Election information

To vote in the Nov. 2 election, voters must register by Oct. 4. Early voting will take place Oct. 12 – 29. Early voting locations will be open 7 days a week, 9a.m. to 6 p.m.

The last day to request an absentee ballot will be Oct. 22. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot through the Fulton County website at fultoncountyga.gov. Absentee ballots can be returned by mail or dropped off at drop boxes located inside early voting locations during early voting hours.