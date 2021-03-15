Sandy Springs mayor says battles with Atlanta over water rates a factor in run for reelection

Atlanta had a contract to provide water to Sandy Springs while it was a part of unincorporated Fulton County and has continued to provide water to the city since it incorporated in 2005. Sandy Springs wants a memorandum of understanding with Atlanta which Paul says would give the city a say in how the water system is maintained and how rates are charged to residents.

“They have refused to engage us in conversation about that, so we’re going to have to use the courts to get control of the system,” Paul said. “That’s crucial to the lifeblood of this community. If we can’t control our water, if we can’t provide reasonable access at affordable rates, that’s the most important thing that any community ever has.”