BreakingNews
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
X

Sandy Springs sued over open records, accused of withholding police reports

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Attorneys for Appen Media filed a complaint against the city in Fulton County Superior Court earlier this month

Sandy Springs is being accused of withholding information in police reports in violation of the Georgia Open Records Act.

Attorneys for Appen Media, which publishes the Sandy Springs Crier and Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, filed a complaint against the city in Fulton County Superior Court on May 12.

The lawsuit will test how much information local police departments can withhold from the public at a time when law enforcement agencies across the country face calls for increased transparency and accountability.

Generally, the Georgia Open Records Act requires that government documents be open to public inspection. But there are some exceptions that allow government agencies to withhold or redact certain records.

Appen Media started covering Sandy Springs in October 2022 and often submits open record requests to the police department, Director of Content & Development Carl Appen said.

According to the complaint filed by the Hull Barrett law firm, Sandy Springs refused to include detailed officer narratives of police incidents when the news organization submitted open records requests. Instead, the police narratives were only one sentence, incident reports attached to the lawsuit show.

“We were not (receiving) the full reports,” Appen said. “We immediately said ... ‘What’s going on here?’”

Police reports in other jurisdictions such as Roswell or Alpharetta typically include a narrative page with several paragraphs in which the officer describes the incident in his or her own words.

The news organization is seeking a court order to provide the records “without redacted or truncated narratives.” Appen also wants Sandy Springs to pay its legal fees.

Sandy Springs officials say officer narratives are not part of the initial police report and the city is not required to release them under the Georgia Open Records Act.

In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a city spokesperson said releasing officer narratives could compromise investigations and public safety.

“The Open Records Act clearly mandates that initial incident reports are to be disclosed, as well as any supplements to the initial reports,” the statement said. “However, the supplemental reports mentioned in the complaint are separate from the initial reports.”

The Sandy Springs statement adds that the city “prides itself on its record of openness and transparency, while at the same time protecting the general public by maintaining the integrity of open investigations.”

Richard T. Griffiths, a spokesman for the Georgia First Amendment Foundation, said Sandy Springs is violating the open records act and limiting the public’s ability to hold government officials accountable.

“It will be an expensive mistake for the city,” Griffiths predicted. “... Anytime you have a situation where government officials or law enforcement officials feel that public records are their private property, that’s a very dangerous place for us to be.”

Sandy Springs has 30 days to respond to the legal complaint, said Brooks Hudson, an attorney at Hull Barrett.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To Republicans’ delight, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor defies her party7h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar, dead at 83
6m ago

Credit: University System of Georgia

Finalist chosen to be next University of North Georgia president
1h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
4h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old dies days after shooting at NW Atlanta’s Washington Park
43m ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Roswell to create task force for proposed Canton Street closure
2h ago
Milton seeking $500,000 grant to upgrade Milton City Park
4h ago
Milton to repair water damage at Bell Memorial Park
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
Georgia Tech center aims to be catalyst for life science and biomedical sector
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top