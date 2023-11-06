Sandy Springs selling used traffic cameras

Most of the equipment deemed surplus are outdated traffic cameras, phones and computers for IT. This includes about 12 Axis traffic monitoring cameras and hundreds of Cisco phones and a number of computers previously used by city hall and the municipal courts.

All equipment is used and will be sold as is with no warranties. Information: Charise Glass, SGlass@SandySpringsga.gov.

Sandy Springs’ purchasing policy requires all departments to report all surplus or obsolete goods to the purchasing agent and then approved by the mayor and city council for disposal or sale.