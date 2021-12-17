Sandy Springs Recycling Center open to help you clean up

Cleaning up before holiday company arrives? Keep North Fulton Beautiful is reminding residents the Sandy Springs Recycling Center is open to recycle unwanted items before family and friends descend upon your home.
“Take a sleigh ride with all of your recyclable goodies down to the Sandy Springs Recycling Center, 470 Morgan Falls Rd.”
The recycling center is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays, but open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other day. Vendors, volunteers and community service workers are welcome on Wednesdays.
View a list of accepted items: https://keepnorthfultonbeautiful.org/what-we-do-%26-dont...
The Sandy Springs Recycling Center will host a Christmas Tree recycling event on Saturday, Jan. 8. Information: https://keepnorthfultonbeautiful.org/bring-one-for-the...
