Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber to host state of the city address

The mayor is expected to discuss the current economic and business climate and a City Springs Master Plan expansion. Paul will also update attendees on the highly controversial Fulton County Local Options Sales Tax (LOST) funding as well as TSPLOST projects and water reliability in the city.

Registration is required: www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsMayorLuncheon. Members: $40, non-members: $50, Table of 8: $320.