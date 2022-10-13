ajc logo
Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber to host state of the city address

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber will host Mayor Rusty Paul for a State of the City address 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way.

The mayor is expected to discuss the current economic and business climate and a City Springs Master Plan expansion. Paul will also update attendees on the highly controversial Fulton County Local Options Sales Tax (LOST) funding as well as TSPLOST projects and water reliability in the city.

Registration is required: www.tinyurl.com/SandySpringsMayorLuncheon. Members: $40, non-members: $50, Table of 8: $320.

