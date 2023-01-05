Sandy Springs’ Greenway park repairs from stormwater damage could cost estimated $5M

Abernathy Greenway is two linear parks on the north and south side of Abernathy Road. The larger north side opened in 2014 with nearly seven acres, and has not had the stormwater problems occurring on the other side of the road.

The south park was constructed in 2017 with a 10- to 12-foot wide pedestrian trail extending from Johnson Ferry Road to Roswell Road. Improvements, according to Perry, would include restructured stormwater basins, reconstructing an existing pond, streambank restoration, a raingarden, water quality measures and trail repairs.

In addition, park enhancements would replace the boardwalk bridge as well as add parking, an amphitheater, picnic pavilions public art locations and more.

“My focus would be on…the stormwater drainage erosion control, water quality rain garden and then maybe comeback with the pedestrian facilities …” said Councilman Andy Bauman.