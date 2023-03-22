BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Norfolk Southern CEO testifies on improving rail safety in wake of Ohio train wreck
X

Sandy Springs expanding fiber along two roadways

Credit: COMCAST

Credit: COMCAST

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs has identified the need to expand the fiber network along Windsor Parkway between Roswell Road and Peachtree Dunwoody Road as well as along Peachtree Dunwoody Road between Windsor Parkway and Glenridge Drive to create a complete system with redundancy.

To make this happen, the city recently approved a $2,000 agreement with AT&T to provide the infrastructure (conduits and utility poles) needed to install the fiber line.

According to Public Works Director William Martin, “this area of the city was lacking any traffic fiber or communications capabilities. The redundancy will also allow uninterrupted communications when other fiber paths are down.”

The city will share joint-use of two poles and 800 linear feet of AT&T conduit along Windsor Parkway near the Windsor Parkway bridge that crosses Ga. 400 needed to successfully install the fiber systems.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jacqueline Hay-Primus

Student athletes, families rally for former North Gwinnett track coach3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: House and Senate tensions boiling as session deadline nears
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck
18h ago

Credit: BERT SHOW

EXCLUSIVE: Newest Bert Show cast member is Abby Murphy
1h ago

Credit: BERT SHOW

EXCLUSIVE: Newest Bert Show cast member is Abby Murphy
1h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
3h ago
The Latest

Milton approves contract for internet and cable at Fire Station 42
2h ago
‘HelpingUkraine’ nonprofit delivering in-kind donations to war-torn country
3h ago
Construction underway to extend Autrey Mill Middle right-turn lane
17h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top