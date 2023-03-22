Sandy Springs expanding fiber along two roadways

Sandy Springs has identified the need to expand the fiber network along Windsor Parkway between Roswell Road and Peachtree Dunwoody Road as well as along Peachtree Dunwoody Road between Windsor Parkway and Glenridge Drive to create a complete system with redundancy.
To make this happen, the city recently approved a $2,000 agreement with AT&T to provide the infrastructure (conduits and utility poles) needed to install the fiber line.
According to Public Works Director William Martin, “this area of the city was lacking any traffic fiber or communications capabilities. The redundancy will also allow uninterrupted communications when other fiber paths are down.”
The city will share joint-use of two poles and 800 linear feet of AT&T conduit along Windsor Parkway near the Windsor Parkway bridge that crosses Ga. 400 needed to successfully install the fiber systems.
