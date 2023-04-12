Roswell to request changes to design of Historic Gateway Project

Instead, Roswell is requesting approval of a design variance from GDOT which would widen medians planned to be along the project corridor north of Azalea Drive. The medians would be widen from five-feet to seven-feet, which would narrowing the traffic lanes on each side of the road by one foot.

Wilson credited Palermo with the concept during a March 28 committee meeting.

During a Monday meeting, City Council approved the $100,000 cost of the design changes that would be made by WSP engineering firm.

If GDOT approves the variance, implementing the changes could cost Roswell more than $500,000, according to Director of Transportation Jeffrey Littlefield.

A January letter to Roswell from GDOT Chief Engineer Margaret Pirkle said the agency would process Roswell’s request as soon as possible upon receipt.

The actual start date of construction for the Historic Gateway Project has been in question. Last summer, construction was expected to start in 2026, which is a three-year delay. The Georgia Department of Transportation website shows a construction start date of 2028. However, GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said last month that the website was displaying incorrect information due to a technical error.

The year for the start of construction remains 2026, she said.